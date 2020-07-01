Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

HBNC stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $425.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 26.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,778,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after acquiring an additional 95,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 36,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.