Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

GFF opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. Griffon has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $820.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $566.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.10 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Griffon will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Griffon by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Griffon by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Griffon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Griffon by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Griffon by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

