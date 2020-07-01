W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRA. Loop Capital cut their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $84.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE GRA opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.35.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $421.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.77 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 68.38% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Force Andrew Hudson La III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.37 per share, with a total value of $231,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,705.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth C. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,420.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,557.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 35.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 274,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after buying an additional 72,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 314,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

