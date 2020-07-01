Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) to “Buy”

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GOOD. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $621.01 million, a P/E ratio of -78.13 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $23.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.34 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 2.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,768,000 after acquiring an additional 127,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 97,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 74,814 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 265,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 73,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

