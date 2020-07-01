Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

GVA has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE GVA opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $890.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,265,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 975,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Granite Construction by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after buying an additional 124,513 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Granite Construction by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after buying an additional 26,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Granite Construction by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,068,000 after buying an additional 207,641 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Granite Construction by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,194,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,126,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares during the period.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

