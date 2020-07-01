Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $1,001.00 to $1,050.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $1,039.44 and last traded at $1,039.27, with a volume of 1733868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,009.35.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $622.06.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.47, for a total transaction of $297,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,427.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,698,572. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 486.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,647,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,141 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 961,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,994,000. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $895.52 and its 200-day moving average is $676.46. The stock has a market cap of $200.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,213.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Tesla’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

