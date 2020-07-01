Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $290.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wix.Com traded as high as $255.99 and last traded at $254.45, with a volume of 7026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.70.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 41.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 652.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -138.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.39.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

