Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock Price Up 0.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Tuesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $58.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pacira Biosciences traded as high as $52.49 and last traded at $52.35, 19,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 591,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.02.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.53.

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $85,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 863 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $39,982.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,083 shares of company stock worth $2,019,772 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after acquiring an additional 74,009 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 627,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after acquiring an additional 210,863 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 23,685 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,622.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $105.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.64 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

