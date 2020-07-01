Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Up 12.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2020

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) shares shot up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $20.25, 1,838,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,767,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

Specifically, insider Catherine L. Hughes sold 408,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $1,278,702.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,503,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,486,452.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred C. Liggins bought 729,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $554,703.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,014,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,650,787.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,156,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,203,427 in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UONE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a market cap of $942.65 million, a P/E ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

