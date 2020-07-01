Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $46.51, but opened at $49.15. Micron Technology shares last traded at $51.52, with a volume of 47,819,161 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.26.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $651,802,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $282,293,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,196,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 339.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,350,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132,981 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Micron Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Blackline Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade
Blackline Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade
Tesla Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade
Tesla Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade
Wix.Com Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade
Wix.Com Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade
Pacira Biosciences Stock Price Up 0.6% on Analyst Upgrade
Pacira Biosciences Stock Price Up 0.6% on Analyst Upgrade
Range Resources Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
Range Resources Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
Heron Therapeutics Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade
Heron Therapeutics Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report