Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $46.51, but opened at $49.15. Micron Technology shares last traded at $51.52, with a volume of 47,819,161 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.26.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $651,802,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $282,293,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,196,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 339.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,350,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132,981 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Micron Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.