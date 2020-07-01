Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $64.90, but opened at $68.13. Simon Property Group shares last traded at $68.38, with a volume of 10,445,440 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

