KeyCorp Comments on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 28th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HPP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of HPP opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $206.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry Alan Porter bought 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,614. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $231,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,230.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 471,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,814,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,421 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,188,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,859,000 after purchasing an additional 813,709 shares in the last quarter.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

