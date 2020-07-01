Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report released on Sunday, June 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.54.

FIS stock opened at $134.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.24 and its 200 day moving average is $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

