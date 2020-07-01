Wedbush Comments on BOK Financial Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research report issued on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.46). BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

BOKF opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.99.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.23 per share, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,607.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $274,715. 55.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 291.3% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 40.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.18% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

