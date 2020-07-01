Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2020

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research note issued on Sunday, June 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GPN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

GPN opened at $166.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $1,525,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,397 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,649. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 47.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 68,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 19.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.1% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 3,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 118.0% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 39,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 21,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

