Square (NYSE:SQ) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $125.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Square traded as high as $107.84 and last traded at $104.30, with a volume of 19759100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.30.

Several other research firms have also commented on SQ. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Square from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.95.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,254,719. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 316.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 114.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 484.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.57 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

