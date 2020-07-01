Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Stock Price Down 5.7% Following Insider Selling

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)’s stock price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $38.08 and last traded at $36.63, approximately 1,035,406 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,211,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.83.

Specifically, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $133,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,388,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,638 shares of company stock worth $8,731,575.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 83.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 210.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NYSE:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

