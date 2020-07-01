Del Taco Restaurants Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,266 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 831% compared to the typical daily volume of 136 call options.

NASDAQ TACO opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $219.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.73. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TACO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $74,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,311 shares in the company, valued at $320,872.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 26.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth $34,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth $37,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

