Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 823 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 740% compared to the average daily volume of 98 call options.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,058.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $114.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -955.00 and a beta of 0.65. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $844.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.43 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.