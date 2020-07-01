Honda Motor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 747 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 695% compared to the average daily volume of 94 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 10.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 272,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 24,824 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 40,351 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 49,182 shares during the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

HMC opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.44). Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $3,458.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3,317.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

HMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. CLSA downgraded Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.