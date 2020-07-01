Honda Motor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HMC)

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 747 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 695% compared to the average daily volume of 94 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 10.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 272,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 24,824 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 40,351 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 49,182 shares during the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMC opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.44). Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $3,458.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3,317.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

HMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. CLSA downgraded Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vir Biotechnology Stock Price Down 5.7% Following Insider Selling
Vir Biotechnology Stock Price Down 5.7% Following Insider Selling
Del Taco Restaurants Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Del Taco Restaurants Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Omega Healthcare Investors Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Omega Healthcare Investors Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sanderson Farms
Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sanderson Farms
Honda Motor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Honda Motor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Investors Buy Large Volume of ArcelorMittal Call Options
Investors Buy Large Volume of ArcelorMittal Call Options


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report