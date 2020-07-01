Traders Purchase High Volume of Huntsman Call Options (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,649 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 310% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,377 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,815,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after acquiring an additional 704,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $64,016,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 570,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 31,298 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 504,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 146,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.87. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

