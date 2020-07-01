Western Asset Mortgage Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,698 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 300% compared to the average daily volume of 674 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of WMC opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 363.39, a current ratio of 363.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $150.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 154.05% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

