Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2020

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 11,153 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,845 call options.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $193,743.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,821,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,484 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,911 shares of company stock worth $12,745,447 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,588,710,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401,933 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,663,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,881,000 after purchasing an additional 515,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,113,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,334,000 after acquiring an additional 64,736 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

