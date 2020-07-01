Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,979 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 180% compared to the average daily volume of 1,063 call options.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

MAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.25 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MAG Silver by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,627,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,946,000 after buying an additional 118,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 995,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,293 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 935,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 91,064 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 886,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 156,238 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.