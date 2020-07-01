Investors Buy Large Volume of Xilinx Call Options (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 14,114 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 130% compared to the average volume of 6,136 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $98.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.01. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xilinx will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

XLNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra reduced their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.10.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,765.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,343 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $32,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

