e.l.f. Beauty Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 7,357 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,984% compared to the average daily volume of 353 call options.

ELF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

Shares of ELF opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $894.16 million, a P/E ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $51,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,339.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 114,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $1,841,340.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,662,332 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,143,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,087,000 after purchasing an additional 201,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 32.9% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 237,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 58,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

