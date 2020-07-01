Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 7,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 670% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,014 call options.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $110.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.58. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,791,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,739 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $170,553,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $85,873,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,981,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 772.5% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 656,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after acquiring an additional 580,814 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.