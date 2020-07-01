Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 7,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 670% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,014 call options.
iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $110.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.58. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.
About iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
