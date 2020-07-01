Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,970 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 200% compared to the average daily volume of 990 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 2,341.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.34 million, a PE ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 0.90. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.49 million. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

