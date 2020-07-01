Stock Traders Buy High Volume of J2 Global Call Options (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,592 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,480% compared to the average volume of 164 call options.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.36 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 27.28%. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J2 Global will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on J2 Global from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut J2 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 81.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 341.1% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 324.0% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

