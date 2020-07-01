Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 9,853 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the average daily volume of 4,691 call options.

WEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Wendys from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Wendys from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens increased their price target on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Longbow Research reduced their price target on Wendys from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

Get Wendys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. Wendys has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Wendys’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $425,276.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,905.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $6,370,146.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,939,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,556. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Wendys during the 4th quarter worth $3,630,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wendys by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Wendys by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Wendys by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.