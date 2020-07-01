Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,213 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,328% compared to the average daily volume of 155 call options.

OSPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti increased their price target on Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Onespan from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In other Onespan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 192,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $3,727,409.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,154,658 shares in the company, valued at $99,742,632.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Boroditsky purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 694,878 shares of company stock valued at $13,788,520 in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Onespan by 31.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,010,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 480,950 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Onespan by 75.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 285,190 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Onespan by 140.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 407,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 238,523 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Onespan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Onespan during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSPN stock opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. Onespan has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.29.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Onespan had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Onespan will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

