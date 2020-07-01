UBS Group Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €75.00 ($84.27) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HEN3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($88.76) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €82.37 ($92.55).

HEN3 stock opened at €81.82 ($91.93) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($145.67). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €80.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €84.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

