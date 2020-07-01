Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been given a €90.00 ($101.12) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.10 ($66.40) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €75.89 ($85.27).

Shares of ETR:GXI opened at €82.10 ($92.25) on Monday. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €50.65 ($56.91) and a 52-week high of €85.35 ($95.90). The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -184.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €76.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of €69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

