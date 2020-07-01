Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €43.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) received a €43.00 ($48.31) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($60.67) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €48.42 ($54.40).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever has a 12-month low of €42.10 ($47.30) and a 12-month high of €52.29 ($58.75).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.