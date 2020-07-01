UBS Group Analysts Give Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) a €89.00 Price Target

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been assigned a €89.00 ($100.00) price objective by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($110.11) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays set a €116.00 ($130.34) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €97.33 ($109.36).

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

Shares of ETR BEI opened at €101.10 ($113.60) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. Beiersdorf has a twelve month low of €77.62 ($87.21) and a twelve month high of €117.25 ($131.74). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €96.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €98.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.78.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.