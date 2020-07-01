Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) PT Set at €90.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) received a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €92.08 ($103.46).

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €98.88 ($111.10) on Monday. Schneider Electric has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($72.90) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($85.78). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €88.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €87.99.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

