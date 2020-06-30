Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 198.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.7% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $361.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

