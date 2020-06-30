Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Cyberark Software reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cyberark Software.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cyberark Software from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cyberark Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.95.

CYBR opened at $94.66 on Friday. Cyberark Software has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71, a P/E/G ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 1,413.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,572,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cyberark Software by 542.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyberark Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.