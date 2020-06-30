Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 932.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQT opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.33.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. EQT had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

