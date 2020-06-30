Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $44,000 Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 87.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6,142.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.34. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

