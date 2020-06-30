111,607 Shares in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 111,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 95,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

FNF stock opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,467,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $8,351,500.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,925 shares in the company, valued at $20,470,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,181 shares of company stock worth $9,230,421 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

