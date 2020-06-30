Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.9% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Apple by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Apple by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,154,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,870,830,000 after buying an additional 1,957,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $361.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,532.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $331.04 and a 200 day moving average of $299.26. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $372.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

