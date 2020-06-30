Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 161.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,216 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.5% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $361.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,532.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $372.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.64.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

