H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Buys New Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cascend Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.64.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $361.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.26. The stock has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $372.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

