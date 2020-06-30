Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $536.88 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 116,768,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $536,884,000. Apple comprises 2.2% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $361.78 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $372.38. The company has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

