Lumbard & Kellner LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.64.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $361.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $372.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

