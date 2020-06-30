Analysts Set Expectations for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note issued on Monday, June 29th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

HST stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $59,166.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $380,992,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 454.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,501,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,686,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 11,271.6% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,199,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,399,000 after buying an additional 5,153,479 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,648,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,958,000 after buying an additional 4,641,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

