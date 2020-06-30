CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,639 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.8% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $198.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,495.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $203.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

