Engle Capital Management L.P. Takes $12.78 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,000 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $12,775,000. Microsoft comprises about 4.2% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $198.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,495.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.85. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $203.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

