APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases Shares of 51,200 First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 51,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FFIN shares. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

FFIN stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.97. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $111.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

In related news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tucker S. Bridwell sold 23,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $610,781.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,919.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $259,213 and have sold 63,206 shares valued at $1,836,182. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

